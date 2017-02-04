Apple sold a lot of iPhones during the recent holiday season, but iPad sales continue to fall. Apple also made news in other venues; check out the important ones in this slideshow. Just click on the link to get more information.
Because the MacBook Pro models are expensive, the net result was a major spike in the average selling price of the Mac. It led to this oddity: while Mac revenues were a record, Mac unit sales weren’t.
Also:Apple crosses Samsung in smartphone market, helped by the Note7 debacle (IDG News Service)Apple’s Q1: iPhone 7 slays in a record-setting $78.4 billion quarter (Macworld)
The switch to 64-bit only support means that older iOS devices built on 32-bit architecture will not be able to upgrade to the new iOS. This includes the iPhone 5, 5c, and older, the standard version of the iPad (so not the Air or the Pro), and the first iPad mini.
Apple is working on a new Mac microcontroller that would handle processes that are currently performed by Intel processors. Codenamed T310, the chip would handle low-power mode functions usually performed while the Mac is engaged in Power Nap.
These batteries could be partially embedded within a band or attach to an existing band, and they’d rely on the Apple Watch’s inductive charging technology to transfer power.
The executive order has directly affected Apple employees, who have reached out to Cook to share their stories and make sure Apple leadership is aware of the immigration ban’s real-world impact.
Also:Reports: Apple to join with tech rivals to oppose Trump’s travel ban (Macworld)Tim Cook: ‘Apple would not exist without immigration’ (Macworld)Apple’s commitment to diversity faces test at shareholder meeting (IDG News Service)
The arrival of Prince tunes on streaming services might have been a complete surprise had Spotify not taken out purple subway ads in New York City. The ads make no reference to Prince, but his signature color was sign enough for die-hard fans, who instantly pieced it together.
The Pro Apps Bundle is available through the Apple Store for Education. The deal can be purchased by college students, teachers, and school faculty and staff, as well as primary and secondary schools.
Looking to generate more money for its shareholder return program without repatriating foreign cash, Apple has completed a sale of $10 billion in bonds, with underwriters including Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, and others.
Apple let a device certificate expire in iOS 6 on April 16, 2014, resulting in a FaceTime bug that could only be fixed by upgrading to iOS 7, essentially forcing users to update if they wanted to use FaceTime.
Having a leading tech company making its products in the state could also have spin-off benefits in terms of app development and work in the area of artificial intelligence by the state’s highly-skilled manpower, he added.
“The recovering is not done yet but we have been working with the Irish authorities and we can see that they are moving forward to do the recovery of the unpaid taxes,” [Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager] said at a news conference in Dublin on Tuesday.
Apple Campus 2 February 2017 Construction Update 4K (Matthew Roberts)
Apple Campus 2: February 2017 Construction Update (Duncan Sinfield)
Use commas to separate multiple email addresses
Your message has been sent.
There was an error emailing this page.