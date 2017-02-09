video

Why Apple doesn’t need a ‘revolutionary’ iPhone

The success of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus prove that “boring” sells.

Does Apple need to reinvent the iPhone?
Apple recently revealed that the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus were instant bestsellers. So, what does this mean for the future of the “boring” iPhone?
Does Apple need to reinvent the iPhone?
In Apple’s most recent earnings call, Tim Cook revealed that the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus set a record for the most iPhone sold in a single quarter. Together, these iPhones sold over 78 million units and made over $54 billion, ending Apple’s three consecutive quarters of declining iPhone sales.

In this week’s episode of The iPhone Show, let’s explore what the the success of the iPhone 7 means for the future of the iPhone. After all, the iPhone 7 was originally criticized for being “boring.” But if a boring iPhone can still make billions of dollars, does Apple have any motivation to take a risk and create a “revolutionary” device?

Or perhaps Apple did take a big risk with the launch of the iPhone 7, by giving the Plus models exclusive features like the dual-camera system that can take photos in Portrait Mode. In fact, this differentiation between iPhone models was what helped drive more sales. Cook said that the 7 Plus is the bestselling Plus model ever, even though it commands a higher price tag.

What do you think? Will Apple keep releasing “boring” iPhones because they continue to sell so well? Or are we due for a truly innovative device? Let us know by commenting on Macworld’s Facebook page and Twitter feed.

Oscar Raymundo is a staff writer covering iOS and the host of 'The iPhone Show.'

