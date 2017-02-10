Podcast 545: Assault on batteries

Batteries. No one's ever really happy with them, but everything has one now and they all need charging. With the help of Macworld senior editor Roman Loyola, Gordon Ung of PCWorld went deep in testing the MacBook Pro's battery recently, and found it to be pretty darn good, typically besting the much larger battery in the last generation. And speaking of batteries, we have an extended public service announcement about never ever using a device that's bulging, because that means the battery is downright unsafe.
Show notes
Apple’s Q1 2017: Records for the iPhone and services, but the iPad still struggles by Jason Snell
Apple joins tech company coalition to oppose Trump immigration order in court by John Ribeiro
Connecting an Apple LED Cinema Display to a USB-C MacBook or MacBook Pro? Here are the adapters you need by Glenn Fleishman
Apple is developing a new connector for Lightning and USB-C headphones by Roman Loyola
LG's fixing its 5K monitor to work near Wi-Fi routers by Ian Paul
TV maker Vizio pays $2.2M to settle complaint that it spied on users by Grant Gross
Lawsuit claims Apple broke FaceTime to force iOS 6 users to upgrade by Caitlin McGarry
Tested: The truth behind the MacBook Pro's 'terrible' battery life by Gordon Mah Ung
Beware the bulgy battery: lithium-ion batteries removed from laptops can still be dangerous by Glenn Fleishman
The state of the Apple HomeKit market: Apple's smart-home ecosystem has yet to coalesce by Glenn Fleishman
The future of iOS is 64-bit only: Apple to stop support of 32-bit apps by Roman Loyola
Should you look for an alternative to Apple’s AirPlay? by Glenn Fleishman
Report: Apple working on new Mac chip to reduce reliance on Intel processors by Roman Loyola
Why a dual-processor Fusion Mac makes a lot of sense by Dan Moren
Talk to us!
Tweet Glenn at @glennf, Susie at @sfsooz, or email podcast@macworld.com.
Subscribe
You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in iTunes. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at:
http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks
To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.