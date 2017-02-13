Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

57% off Anker LED Water-Resistant Rechargeable 1300 Lumen Flashlight - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

anker flashlight
Credit: Amazon
More like this

The high-performance Cree LED XM-L2 chip delivers 50,000 hours of intense brightness at a true 1300 lumens. Sweep bright light beyond the length of two football fields. The Anker Bolder torch has a full range of light modes for every situation: a powerful high-beam, balanced medium-beam, energy-saving & less dazzling low-beam, high-visibility strobe, and emergency SOS. It's rechargeable battery generates 6 hours of undiminishing light on a charge. It's body is constructed of professional durable materials, and is IP67 rated for water resistance. Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 100 people on Amazon (84% rate a full 5 -- see reviews here), its $112 list price is reduced 57% to just $47.99. See this deal on Amazon.

This story, "57% off Anker LED Water-Resistant Rechargeable 1300 Lumen Flashlight - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other Macworld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
At a Glance

  • Anker Bolder LC130 LED Flashlight

    $47.99 MSRP $112.00
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon