In Verizon's wake, T-Mobile adds hotspot data, HD video streaming to unlimited data plans

T-Mobile is adding features to T-Mobile One that it didn't have compared to Verizon's new unlimited call, text, and data plan.

Credit: Magdalena Petrova
T-Mobile under CEO John Legere doesn’t like to cede the spotlight to a rival carrier. True to form, T-Mobile struck back at Verizon’s new unlimited plan late Monday as the “un-carrier” announced new features to bring its unlimited plan in line with Verizon’s.

The new features to T-Mobile’s unlimited plan, dubbed T-Mobile One, include a monthly allowance of 10GB for mobile hotspot over LTE. After hitting the 10GB limit, T-Mobile drops mobile hotspot users down to 3G speeds. T-Mobile also added HD video streaming quality. Previously, video streams on T-Mobile One were limited to 480p resolution—standard definition.

Pricing for a single line isn’t changing despite the new features. It's still $70 per month, including extra charges and fees. But if you need more than one line T-Mobile will soon charge $100 per month (taxes and fees included) for a pair, instead of the current $120 per month. That’s $50 per line instead of $60.

The impact on you at home: The new features will roll out to all current T-Mobile One customers on Friday, February 17. The carrier says current customers can activate the new features inside the T-Mobile app or on the T-Mobile website. The new two line price of $100 per month will also be available on Friday.

In addition to the Verizon-like new features, T-Mobile One also offers unlimited calling, texting, and data in Mexico and Canada. Verizon, by comparison, limits activity in those countries to 500 megabytes per day.

T-Mobile reduces data speeds on T-Mobile One to users who exceed 28GB per month, while Verizon throttles users after 22GB. Like Verizon, you also have to sign-up for T-Mobile’s automatic payment feature to get on T-Mobile One.

This story, "In Verizon's wake, T-Mobile adds hotspot data, HD video streaming to unlimited data plans" was originally published by PCWorld.

