Moment

The Moment 2.0 ($79 pledge) battery photo case is one of the more talked-about products of the week. Moment’s cases already give iPhone a DSLR-style heft and usability, but now the makers want to improve on that model for the iPhone 7 by adding in a battery. Pledge a few more bucks—it’s still raising funds on Kickstarter—to add compatible lenses, lens caps, and other accoutrements.