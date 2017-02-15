February is app month for Comcast. After introducing its Roku app earlier in the month, Comcast announced it will replace its Xfinity TV app on February 28. Xfinity Stream, the name of the new app, aims to give Comcast subscribers an Xfinity X1-like experience on Android and iOS.

That means features from your set-top box are coming to mobile, such as favorite channel filtering, a Spanish language guide, more than 50 music channels, rating recommendations from Common Sense Media, and parental controls. The new app offers more than 200 live TV channels for streaming outside the home, including CNN, Fox News, Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Disney Channel, and Nick Jr. The Stream app will also provide access to recorded programs on your DVR and the ability to program it remotely, as well as more than 40,000 video on demand titles.

Anyone who already has the regular Xfinity TV app installed on their device will get the new experience automatically. Comcast subscribers who haven’t downloaded Xfinity TV yet can get the new app for free from the App Store or Google Play on February 28.

The story behind the story: Comcast subscribers may notice that the cable company already offers another service under the Stream brand. Stream TV is Comcast’s streaming skinny bundle aimed at cord cutters. Comcast told Multichannel News that once Stream TV rolls out nationally it will probably be rebranded to cut down on confusion. Even so, Stream TV customers will access the service on—you guessed it—the Xfinity Stream app.

This story, "Comcast's Xfinity Stream app will bring live TV, Xfinity X1 features to your mobile device" was originally published by TechHive.