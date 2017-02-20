Report: Apple will debut new iPad Pro lineup at March event

Spring is just around the corner, which means we’re likely getting close to another Apple event—and the rumor mill is starting to churn. Japanese site Mac Otakara released a report on Monday claiming that Apple will host an event in March with its new iPad Pro lineup in the starring role. According to the report, Apple will announce new 7.9-inch and 10.5-inch models, and will refresh the existing 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros. Mac Otakara’s research was first spotted by MacRumors.

This is promising news for iPad mini fans: The mini currently holds the 7.9-inch size slot, so if this rumor holds true, it looks like Apple will be phasing out the iPad mini 4 with a leaner iPad Pro. The 7.9-inch iPad Pro is also rumored to have a Smart Connector, True Tone display, and a 12-megapixel rear-facing camera—which will be standard features across the whole line.

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro may offer something entirely different: an edge-to-edge display without a Home button. It would still have a top bezel to support the front-facing camera, however. This design would allow it to keep the same overall footprint as the 9.7-inch model.

Earlier reports claim that the 12.9-inch and 10.5-inch versions will have a faster A10X processor, but the 9.7-inch version will keep the A9X chip—which may keep it at a more affordable price point. No word yet on what the 7.9-inch will pack.

That’s not all

Mac Otakara’s report also claims that we’ll see a new iPhone color this spring—red—available for the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. Could this be Apple’s biggest (PRODUCT)RED push to date? The iPhone SE may be getting some love as well: Rumor has it that Apple may add a 128GB storage option for its smallest iPhone, which would be a quite a bump up from the 16GB and 64GB versions that are currently available. New Apple Watch bands are also likely to make an appearance during this spring refresh event.

Why this matters: Last year’s March event ushered in the 9.7-inch iPad Pro and the iPhone SE, so those two products are due for their annual refresh. This latest report builds on earlier rumors regarding the iPad Pro’s expanded lineup, which Apple hopes will lure a wide range of consumers to help shrink the year-over-year decline in iPad sales.