Why Apple’s 'Planet of the Apps' totally misses the point of original programming

Apple is making a big push towards creating original programming, and we're starting to see what some of that effort looks like.

Last week, Apple released a trailer for its first original show, the pun-tastic Planet of the Apps, debuting on Apple Music. And in this week’s episode of The iPhone Show, Oscar gets a strong reaction to Planet of the Apps being called “original” programming. Based on the trailer, the reality show looks more like an infomercial wrapped in a giant dad-joke. Watch the video above to see why.

Planet of the Apps follows a very specific TV formula by having iOS developers pitch their app idea to celebrity judges. It’s basically Shark Tank meets The Voice. And Apple’s other show debuting this year, Carpool Karaoke, doesn’t stray very far from the celeb-driven concept, either.

These shows seem like a missed opportunity for Apple to create truly-original content that could standout in the crowded streaming space. When you think about successful streaming shows, like Transparent on Amazon or Orange Is the New Black on Netflix, it’s all about taking risks with edgy content that other networks would be too afraid to take on. Planet of the Apps, on the other hand, is a very safe bet for Apple. And it might end up being too safe.

