Snap Inc.

Here’s an accessory built specifically for social media: Spectacles ($130 MSRP) feature a button—press it to make a 10-second “snap” that is wirelessly shared to your Snapchat account. Snapchat launched Spectacles a few months back, but you could only purchase them at their popup shop in New York or through various Snapchat “vending machines” around the U.S. But now, anyone can order them. They’re not just functional, but stylish, coming in red, black, or teal.