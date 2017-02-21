Best Buy has cut the MacBook Air's price tag to $800

Apple hasn’t updated the MacBook Air since 2015, and many Apple watchers don’t expect to see a refresh of the device. In fact, the 11-inch MacBook Air left the consumer market last October. Nevertheless, Apple still offers the 13-inch Air as the cheapest MacBook option at $999—and today at Best Buy, you can grab one for $200 cheaper than its sticker price.

This particular Air comes with a 13.3-inch display with 1440x900 resolution, a 1.6 GHz dual-core Intel “Broadwell” Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB onboard storage, SDXC card reader, and a Thunderbolt 2 port. There’s also a MagSafe adapter, two USB 3 ports, and a headphone jack. Best Buy is also throwing in a redemption code for six months of free Kaspersky Internet Security service. That last giveaway requires a Best Buy account.

Of course, while this deal is solid (it’s the second-lowest price we’ve seen recently), don’t forget this laptop’s age. Its processor is now two generations behind, and Thunderbolt 2 is also a generation behind current standards—though it’s still a ridiculously fast I/O port. This computer also doesn’t have Apple’s Force Touch trackpad.

However, if buying a new MacBook is a foregone conclusion, then this is the one of the cheapest options around right now.