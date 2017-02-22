Podcast 547: WWDC heads south to San Jose

Do you know the way to San Jose? It’s super easy, you just head south on the 101 or the 280 (or the 680 or 880 if you’re in the East Bay), and just between us, the airport there is way better than SFO anyway. Oh, and it’s where Apple is having WWDC 2017 starting June 5. That’s confirmed, but before we get that far, rumor has it we might get an Apple event in March, to announce new iPads, an iPhone SE with more storage, and maybe even a cherry red iPhone 7. Which would be nice.
AT&T jumps on the unlimited data bandwagon with an expensive new plan by Ian Paul
Twitter starts putting abusive users in the corner by reducing their reach by Ian Paul
Russian cyberspies blamed for U.S. election hacks are now targeting Macs by Lucian Constantin
How to uninstall MacKeeper by the Macworld Staff
Report: Apple will debut new iPad Pro lineup at March event by Leah Yamshon
iPhone 8 rumors: 3D camera sensor for AR and facial recognition, but no curved display by Caitlin McGarry and Oscar Raymundo
