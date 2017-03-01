February's Mac games

Need something fresh to play on your Mac? Luckily, February brought a pretty compelling stack of fresh game releases, and we’ve picked 10 that should absolutely be on your radar. Torment: Tides of Numenera is arguably the month’s most anticipated release, as the long-awaited spiritual successor to isometric role-playing classic Planescape Torment is finally here.

Other noteworthy releases for February include indie gem Night in the Woods, cooperative naval battler and pirate simulator Blackwake, and the free The Long War 2 mod for XCOM 2, but we have plenty more options within. And if nothing strikes your fancy in this batch, be sure to loop back on January’s top picks for even more recent Mac gaming goodness.