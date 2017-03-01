Essentially a black-and-white and digital evolution of the old Where’s Waldo? books, Hidden Folks tasks you with finding people, creatures, and various items across large, animated illustrations. Each of the 15+ environments offers several targets to seek out, with more than 120 in total, and the levels vary widely in terrain, size, and density.
But they all feel very alive and highly enticing. You’ll need to tap open doors and tents, move objects, and solve light puzzles, and every interaction is paired with a vocalized sound effect, which gives Hidden Folks a very charming, homemade feel to it. The low-key, pressure-free design makes this an ideal game to noodle over during a quiet evening on the couch or in bed, although there’s an iOS version too for half the price—it’s perfect for iPad.