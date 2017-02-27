Good news: A third-party screen repair won’t void your iPhone warranty

Taking your iPhone to any place but an Apple store or Apple-authorized repair shop for a screen fix used to automatically void your warranty. That’s apparently no longer the case.

According to an internal memo circulated to Apple retail stores and published by 9to5Mac, iPhone repairs that would be covered by your device’s warranty will still be covered, even if you had your screen fixed by a third-party shop. There’s a caveat, though: If there are signs that the third-party repair work caused damage to your iPhone, or if the repair is related to the display, you’ll have to pay the out-of-warranty price for repair at an Apple store or authorized repair shop.

Apple has become a little less strict about screen repairs over the last year. Back in September, the company slashed the cost of a cracked screen fix from $79-$99 (depending on which size phone you have) to $29 under the AppleCare+ insurance program. Third-party repair shops usually charge between $100 and $150 for a new screen, or you can try to DIY a fix for $40-$100. Apple made the 2-year, $129 AppleCare+ program more attractive by making it cheaper to fix a cracked display

But now at least you won’t be punished for foregoing AppleCare+ and going the third-party route. It’s unclear exactly why Apple has become more lenient about its customers going elsewhere for repairs. Perhaps the company hopes that it can point to its screen repair leniency when fighting “right to repair” legislation in states like Nebraska, which would require device manufacturers to be more open about how users can fix their devices.