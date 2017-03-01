News Analysis

Podcast 548: Ride the Lightning

Glenn and Susie unpack the latest iPhone 8 rumor, that Lightning might be replaced with USB-C.

Macworld |

iphone7 review adam 10 7plus
Credit: Adam Patrick Murray
More like this

Let’s face the facts: Open standards like USB-C are better for consumers than proprietary ones like Lightning, which Apple controls. Having one set of chargers, cables, and peripherals for your laptop, phone, and tablet would be convenient. The USB-C ecosystem would explode if Apple went all-in. But getting there will be beyond painful. Glenn and Susie unpack the rumor that the next iPhone will have USB-C instead of Lightning, even though Apple keeps releasing Lightning accessories, like, well... like it’s going out of style.

