Podcast 548: Ride the Lightning

Let’s face the facts: Open standards like USB-C are better for consumers than proprietary ones like Lightning, which Apple controls. Having one set of chargers, cables, and peripherals for your laptop, phone, and tablet would be convenient. The USB-C ecosystem would explode if Apple went all-in. But getting there will be beyond painful. Glenn and Susie unpack the rumor that the next iPhone will have USB-C instead of Lightning, even though Apple keeps releasing Lightning accessories, like, well... like it’s going out of style.

