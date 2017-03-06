Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

9% off Vilros Raspberry Pi 3 Complete Starter Kit - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

raspberry pi kit
Credit: Amazon
More like this

If you're looking to get started with Raspberry Pi, this Raspberry PI Complete Starter Kit comes with everything you need. And right now you'll save some bucks buying it on Amazon with this 9% off deal ($67.99 -- See it now on Amazon). The Vilros kit contains:

  • Raspberry Pi 3 (RPi3) Model B Quad-Core 1.2 GHz 1 GB RAM
  • Raspberry Pi Transparent Enclosure Case -- includes mounting slot and screws for a raspberry pi camera module (sold separately) 
  • Sandisk 32 GB Micro SD Card Preloaded with NOOBS software
  • SD card Adapter 
  • 2.5A 5 ft. Micro USB Power Supply with Noise Filter (UL Listed)
  • 6 Foot High Quality HDMI Cable 
  • Heatsink for Raspberry Pi (Set of 2)

This story, "9% off Vilros Raspberry Pi 3 Complete Starter Kit - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other Macworld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
At a Glance

  • Vilros Raspberry Pi 3 Complete Starter Kit with Clear Case and 32GB SD Card

    $67.99 MSRP $74.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon