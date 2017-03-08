iPhone 8: New rumors point to a 3D camera and OLED function bar

It's that time of year again, as more rumors have surfaced about the forthcoming iPhone 8.

In this week's episode of The iPhone Show, Oscar breaks down the most recent rumors, from the 3D FaceTime camera to the OLED function bar that's set to replace the physical Home button. Watch the video above to learn about these new exciting features.

And as new info comes out, older reports fade away: It turns out the previous rumor that the new OLED display won't be curved and wrap-around the device, as Apple has faced manufacturing issues with this feature.

And that's not all. Apple is also rumored to release only two storage sizes for the iPhone 8, a 64GB model and 256GB model. But that will make it only more expensive, as some analysts estimate that the iPhone 8 could cost upwards of $1,000. You can keep up with all the latest iPhone 8 rumors here.

