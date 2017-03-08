video

iPhone 8: New rumors point to a 3D camera and OLED function bar

No physical Home button? OLED function bar? 3D FaceTime camera? We just got a major info-dump on the super-powerful iPhone 8.

iPhone 8: New secrets revealed?   (2:08)
It’s promising to be a big year for the iPhone 8 and we already have our fair share of rumors, from a FaceTime camera suited for augmented reality to an OLED bar replacing the physical Home button.
It's that time of year again, as more rumors have surfaced about the forthcoming iPhone 8.

In this week's episode of The iPhone Show, Oscar breaks down the most recent rumors, from the 3D FaceTime camera to the OLED function bar that's set to replace the physical Home button. Watch the video above to learn about these new exciting features.

And as new info comes out, older reports fade away: It turns out the previous rumor that the new OLED display won't be curved and wrap-around the device, as Apple has faced manufacturing issues with this feature.

And that's not all. Apple is also rumored to release only two storage sizes for the iPhone 8, a 64GB model and 256GB model. But that will make it only more expensive, as some analysts estimate that the iPhone 8 could cost upwards of $1,000. You can keep up with all the latest iPhone 8 rumors here.

What do you think? Which of these rumors are most likely to come true? Will the iPhone 8 have to incorporate all these features to be considered revolutionary?&nbsp;Let us know by commenting on Macworld’s&nbsp;Facebook&nbsp;page and&nbsp;Twitter&nbsp;feed.

Previously on&nbsp;The iPhone Show:&nbsp;Why Apple's 'Planet of the Apps' totally misses the point of original programming

