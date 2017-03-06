Developers can apply for WWDC scholarship starting March 27 to get a free ticket and lodging

Apple will start accepting applications for its WWDC scholarship on March 27, and for the first time, successful applicants will receive free lodging.

This week, MacRumors spotted that Apple had updated the WWDC website to give more details about its scholarship program. According to the WWDC website, the application submission period will start on March 27 at 10am PT and close on April 2 at 5pm PT. Successful applicants will be notified on April 21.

Apple’s scholarship program is intended for talented students and members of STEM organizations who want to attend the developers conference but can’t afford it. Successful applicants will get a free ticket to WWDC, which typically costs $1,600. For the first time, Apple is also including lodging free of charge. In addition, Apple might be able to provide financial assistance for scholarship recipients who can’t afford to travel to the conference.

Last month, Apple announced that WWDC will take place from Monday, June 5, to Friday, June 9, at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. According to the terms of the scholarship, the free lodging will be provided by a third party starting Saturday, June 3, 2017 until Saturday, June 10, and scholarship recipients will be assigned a shared room with another recipient.

To be eligible for the scholarship, developers have to meet the following criteria: Be at least 13 years old; be registered for free with Apple as a developer or in the paid Apple Developer Program; and be enrolled either full-time or part-time in a course of study or be a member or alumni with a STEM organization.

The application process includes submitting a “visually interactive scene” in a Swift playground that lasts no longer than three minutes. Applicants can use either the Swift Playgrounds app for iPad or Xcode for macOS. The scene has to be entirely the work of the individual, as no group projects will be accepted. Apple will judge the submissions based on creativity, technical accomplishment, and the written responses that accompany the project.