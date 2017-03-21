Apple refreshes Apple Watch bands and iPhone cases with new colors for spring

You don’t have to buy the special-edition Nike+ version of the Apple Watch Series 2 to get your hands on that breathable perforated Sport band anymore. Apple just refreshed its accessory lineup for spring, and the $49 Nike option is a highlight for athletes.

In addition to the Nike Sport band, which comes in three colors, Apple also introduced three new colors for its regular $49 Sport bands, a new $49 wide-stripe nylon band in six colors, and three colors for the $149 leather classic buckle option, complete with new buckle design.

Apple If you have $339 to spare, this leather Hermès band is now on sale.

If you’re feeling fancy, Apple’s leather band collection with Hermès now includes some stunning new colors for a price: a $339 42mm single tour leather band in “lime epsom” and “colvert swift” (chartreuse and teal, basically); a $489 38mm double tour leather band in “bleu zéphyr epsom” (a robin’s egg blue); and a $689 38mm leather double buckle cuff in “fauve barenia” (I had to Google this, but it’s a classic English saddle shade). If you buy the Apple Watch Series 2 with the double buckle cuff (which starts at $1149), you’ll also get an exclusive orange Hermès Sport band for free.

You can order all of those bands online today from Apple or Hermès in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates.

iPhone accessory lovers won’t be left out of Apple’s spring style refresh. Starting today, Apple is offering three new shades of silicone iPhone 7 and 7 Plus cases and three leather options starting at $35. Apple is all about color this season, with a bright red iPhone 7 joining the lineup today, too. If a brand new phone is out of your budget, a new case is significantly cheaper.