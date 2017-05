Urban Armor Gear

This tough-as-nails company has introduced its cases for MacBook Pro ($80 MSRP; same price on Amazon), which it says meets military test-drop standards for both the 2016 MacBook Pro 13-inch with or without Touch Bar and MacBook Pro 15-inch with Touch Bar. It includes a dual-lock secure screen closure and cooling vents for uncompromised airflow. It comes in any color you want, as long as that color is “ice.”