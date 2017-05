Otterbox

We’ve often praised the toughness of Otterbox’s cases for iPhone and iPad. Now they’ve teamed up with battery-maker Mophie to create Otterbox-compatible products: The Charge Force Battery ($69.95 MSRP) adds 39 hours of talk time to your phone and fits Otterbox’s uniVERSE case, while and the Charge Force Adapter ($49.95 MSRP) turns the case into a wireless charging case. Now Otterbox cases can be tough and powerful.