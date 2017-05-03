Podcast 557: Pondering the Siri Speaker rumors and watchOS 4

As we get closer to WWDC, it’s fun to imagine what Apple might unveil, how close the rumors will be to reality, and how indignant we can get when it isn’t exactly what we’d wanted. This week we wonder about the Siri speaker, as well as the next version of watchOS. The key to both is better Siri performance than Apple’s ever managed to pull off so far, but we’re excited about the possibilities.
Elsewhere, everybody loves AirPods, malware’s gotta mal, and Kara Swisher absolutely demolishes Travis “Boober” Kalanick. Enjoy.
Show notes
Uber’s Travis Kalanick has canceled his Code Conference interview, by Kara Swisher and Walt Mossberg for Recode
Uber’s not alone in tracking users when apps are deleted, by Glenn Fleishman
Apple’s AirPods: a Hit With 98% Customer Satisfaction, by Ben Bajarin for Tech.pinions
6 key takeaways from Apple’s Q2 2017 earnings call, by Jason Snell
Google Maps and Amazon discontinue Apple Watch apps, but that’s not a bad thing, by Caitlin McGarry
WWDC wish list: What we’d like to see from watchOS 4, by Susie Ochs
Apple could finally launch a Siri speaker at WWDC, by Caitlin McGarry
It’s time for Apple to make a Siri Speaker—next year, by Dan Moren
What if the AirPort Extreme becomes the Siri Speaker?, by Dan Moren
"Apple could finally launch a Siri speaker at WWDC" the source is good and a little birdie told me the same thinghttps://t.co/Ne55ZN42a6— Michael Gartenberg (@Gartenberg) May 1, 2017
Talk to us!
Tweet Glenn at @glennf, Susie at @sfsooz, or email podcast@macworld.com.
Subscribe
You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in iTunes. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at:
http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks
To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.