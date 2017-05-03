Podcast 557: Pondering the Siri Speaker rumors and watchOS 4

As we get closer to WWDC, it’s fun to imagine what Apple might unveil, how close the rumors will be to reality, and how indignant we can get when it isn’t exactly what we’d wanted. This week we wonder about the Siri speaker, as well as the next version of watchOS. The key to both is better Siri performance than Apple’s ever managed to pull off so far, but we’re excited about the possibilities.

Elsewhere, everybody loves AirPods, malware’s gotta mal, and Kara Swisher absolutely demolishes Travis “Boober” Kalanick. Enjoy.

