How the iPhone could save mobile AR from Facebook and Snapchat

Augmented reality is becoming very real, as Facebook and Snapchat have both made recent developments in mobile AR. But could Apple out-do them both with next iPhone?

In this week’s episode of The iPhone Show, we shine the spotlight on Apple’s AR ambitions after Facebook announced it was launching the AR Studio developer platform and Snapchat debuted augmented reality lenses to put 3D objects in the real world.

But could Apple help save AR from becoming simply a digital Halloween costume shop? Watch the video above to see how the iPhone 8 might integrate augmented reality in a way that’s more useful to our everyday lives.

