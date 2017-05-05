39% off Dell Computer Ultrasharp U2415 24.0-Inch Screen LED Monitor - Deal Alert

The Dell Ultrasharp monitor has virtual borderless viewing ideal for a multi-monitor set-up; with more vertical resolution available on the U2415 16:10 monitor . Fully adjustable features like tilt, swivel, height adjust including pivoting both 90 Degree clockwise or counter-clockwise, allowing the thinnest possible edges to be placed side by side . Connect seamlessly to other peripherals simultaneously without compromising on picture quality via digital connectivity. A high current USB 3.0 charging port supplies twice the power for charging and powering BC1.2 compatible devices, and DP1.2 supports multi-stream transport. This monitor averages 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 1,00 people on Amazon (read reviews). The typical list price has been reduced 39% to just $244.99. See it now on Amazon.