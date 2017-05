Ollist

Ollist ($3; iPhone and iPad) offers 18 different styles of filter to make your pictures look like paintings. Choose impressionist, abstract, or some other style, then transform your pics into art. “Oilist analyzes the supplied image using computer vision technology, then paints simulated paint particles that are applied using various brush strokes and techniques.” When that process is done, save the images in 4K resolution so every detail is retained.