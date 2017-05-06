The Week in Apple News and Rumors: Apple Q2 2017 earnings, iPhone 8 rumors, Apple Park drone videos, and more
@macworld
- The Week in Apple News and Rumors: Today at Apple, iPhone 8 rumors, ‘Carpool Karaoke’ delayed, and more
- The Week in Apple News and Rumors: iPhone 8 rumors, free Apple apps, Apple Watch NikeLab, and more
- The Week in Apple News and Rumors: Apple Podcasts, using the Apple Watch to fight diabetes, working at an iPhone factory, and more
- The Week in Apple News and Rumors: New Mac Pro, Apple Clips, iPhone rumors, and more