Save Over $250 On Next FlipBook Maker Pro for Mac - Deal Alert

Showcase your portfolio, create a digital magazine, or show off your recent vacation in high style with Next FlipBook Maker Pro for Mac. For a limited time only, it's marked down 86% off of its retail price to $39.99.

The software includes templates that are easy to customize with your own photos, videos, music, charts, and more. Design flipbooks in no time: FlipBook Maker will convert multiple PDFs into a single HTML5/Flash flipbook, and its Responsive Design allows you to update your PDFs on the fly. Viewers can flip through pages on your website or via a unique URL on their computer, tablet, or smartphone. 

Forget boring PDFs. Instead, create engaging, dynamic flipbooks that people will actually want to peruse on your WordPress blog or your site. Next FlipBook Maker Pro for Mac makes it a cinch. Usually listed at $299, its sale price of $39.99 can't be beat

