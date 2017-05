Grovemade

Perhaps you think you’ve seen all the wallet cases for iPhone, but Grovemade has its own spin on the now-familiar product. The Walnut and Leather iPhone Case ($119 MSRP; iPhone 7 and 7 Plus) has a frame carved from (natch) solid walnut; the cover is made from vegetable-tanned leather. The cover also acts as kickstand, and can hold a credit card, your ID, and some cash.