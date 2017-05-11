Podcast 558: Apple’s billion-dollar move

Apple has billions and billions of dollars, and a massive supply chain that's mostly overseas. The day after the latest earnings call, CEO Tim Cook told CNBC's Jim Cramer that Apple is launching an advanced manufacturing fund, and seeing it with $1 billion. The fund's first investment should be announced soon, but Glenn and Susie are excited about the idea already.

Elsewhere, Amazon Prime Video might come to the Apple TV. Hulu Live is pretty promising already. And Twitter's getting into the video game too, just without any NFL games this coming season.

