Podcast 558: Apple’s billion-dollar move

Apple has billions and billions of dollars, and a massive supply chain that's mostly overseas. The day after the latest earnings call, CEO Tim Cook told CNBC's Jim Cramer that Apple is launching an advanced manufacturing fund, and seeing it with $1 billion. The fund's first investment should be announced soon, but Glenn and Susie are excited about the idea already.
Elsewhere, Amazon Prime Video might come to the Apple TV. Hulu Live is pretty promising already. And Twitter's getting into the video game too, just without any NFL games this coming season.
Show notes
6 key takeaways from Apple’s Q2 2017 earnings call, by Jason Snell
Apple's China problem, by Ben Thompson for Stratechery
Apple's China problem: WeChat, by John Gruber for Daring Fireball
Apple joins 'Made in America' trend with $1 billion fund to promote U.S. manufacturing, by Susie Ochs
Qualcomm may consider asking U.S. to ban iPhone imports, by Grant Gross
Amazon Prime Video reportedly coming to the Apple TV, answering countless prayers, by Caitlin McGarry
Hulu Live TV launches in beta: What you need to know, by Jared Newman
Twitter swings for the streaming fences with new 24/7 live sports and news TV service, by Michael Simon
Google Docs phishing attack underscores OAuth security risks, by Michael Kan
Trojan malware infests official HandBrake for Mac downloads, by Lucian Constantin
Want to recover a FileVault-encrypted drive without a recovery key? You’re out of luck, by Glenn Fleishman
Most U.S. households have ditched landlines for mobile phones, by Ian Paul
Talk to us!
Subscribe
