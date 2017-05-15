Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

This award-winning app upgrades your productivity for 50% off - Deal Alert

Macworld |

sale 7468 primary image
Credit: StackCommerce

Whether you're a student, researcher, or simply a data-driven professional, committing new knowledge to memory can be difficult when you're balancing a busy workload. That's why MarginNote Pro for Mac is an invaluable tool for boosting your learning skills and storing important notes, and it's currently on sale for 50 percent off.

Named a 'Top 10 iOS App' for 2016 by AppSo, MarginNote Pro for Mac helps you improve your productivity by allowing you to take notes, create mind maps, review flashcards, and more in one central interface. This tool even lets you outline and mindmap important materials in a single view and create hybrid notes, like voice, handwriting, picture, hashtags, and web content, to suit your strengths. Plus, it's compatible with Dropbox, Evernote, and iCloud.

Retailing for $49.99, MarginNote Pro for Mac is on sale for 50 percent off, taking the final price down to only $24.99.

To comment on this article and other Macworld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon