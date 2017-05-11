Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

36% off AUKEY LED Desk Lamp With USB Charging Port and Smart Touch Sensor - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

desk lamp
Credit: Amazon

Aukey's desk lamp features an extra-large panel, USB charging port, dimmable brightness adjustment & adjustable color temperature, smart touch sensor and sleep mode for reading. Right now its typical list price of $49.99 has been reduced by 20% on Amazon to $39.99, but if you enter the code AUKLTST6 at checkout you'll activate another big price drop down to just $32. See the AUKEY LED Desk Lamp deal now on Amazon.

This story, "36% off AUKEY LED Desk Lamp With USB Charging Port and Smart Touch Sensor - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other Macworld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
At a Glance

  • AUKEY LED Desk Lamp, Table Lamp with Extra-Large Panel, USB Charging Port, Dimmable Brightness Adjustment, Smart Touch Sensor and Sleep Mode for reading

    $39.99 MSRP $49.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon