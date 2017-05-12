News

Sam's Club has the iPad on sale for up to $71 off

The deal is just for Wi-Fi-only iPads, but it's a nice last-minute option if you're still on the hunt for a Mother's Day gift.

Contributor, Macworld |

ipad 2017 duo
Credit: Apple
More like this

It’s an Apple-flavored week for deals. Until June 4, Sam’s Club has the Wi-Fi-only iPad on sale. The retailer is offering the 32GB Space Gray iPad for $298 and the 128GB tablet in Gray or Silver for $358.

The 128GB version is the better deal, since it’s usually $429 from Apple. That keeps $71 in your pocket—more than double the $31 you’ll save if you buy the 32GB tablet. Note that these prices are for Sam’s Club members only.

These current-generation models feature the usual 9.7-inch retina display, a 64-bit A9 chip, an 8 mega-pixel camera with 1080p video, a 1.2MP FaceTime camera, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and up to 10 hours of battery life.

Improvements over previous generations include a stronger backlight, a slightly larger battery, and an improved camera coprocessor. The standard fifth-generation iPad does lack extras you’ll find in the Pro line, like Apple Pencil support and True Tone, but if you’re debating between these and a Pro model, we genuinely believe that this iPad is the better option for most people.

Today’s deal: 32GB iPad for $298 or 128GB iPad for $358 at Sam’s Club ]

To comment on this article and other Macworld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon