Elretron

We can’t help but be a bit delighted at the sight of the Penna Retro Bluetooth Keyboard (starts at $114, with pledge through Indiegogo). This typewriter-style keyboard comes with either diamond-style keycaps or retro chrome keycaps—the macro bar on the left is even functional. While it’s functional, we just think it looks really cool. So do crowdfunders, who raised nearly 10 times the sum the makers needed to go into production.