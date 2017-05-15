Apple releases iOS 10.3.2, watchOS 3.2.2, tvOS 10.2.1, and macOS 10.12.5

Apple on Monday released operating systems updates for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Macintosh. Before installing any of the updates, complete a backup of your devices, just in case you need to revert back if you find you have a problem with the updated software.

iOS 10.3.2

Acoording to Apple’s release notes, iOS 10.3.2 has bug fixes and security enhancements. Apple has a KnowledgeBase article that details the security content.

You can update your iOS device by launching the Settings app and then tapping General > Software Update. The update is 196.4MB.

watchOS 3.2.2

Apple says that watchOS 3.2.2 “includes improvements and bug fixes.” A KnowledgeBase article provides information about watchOS 3.2.2’s security content.

To install watchOS 3.2.2, your iPhone needs to be connected to the internet via Wi-Fi, and within range of your Apple Watch, which needs to have at least a 50 percent battery charge and connected to the charger. Then you can launch the Watch app on your iPhone and tap General > Software Update.

tvOS 10.2.1

Like the iOs and watchOS updates, tvOS 10.2.1 provides bug fixes and other enhancements to the fourth-generation Apple TV.

To update your Apple TV, launch the Settings app, and then System > Software Update. If you have your Apple TV set to update automatically, it may already be installed, or the process may start on its own when you turn on your Apple TV.

macOS 10.12.5

Apple’s support article for macOS 10.12.5 says that latest update for Macintosh includes:

Fixes an issue where audio may stutter when played through USB headphones.

Enhances compatibility of the Mac App Store with future software updates.

Adds support for media-free installation of Windows 10 Creators Update using Boot Camp.

Adds support for more digital camera RAW formats.

Resolves an issue, affecting some enterprise and education customers, that may cause the system date to be set to the year 2040.

Prevents a potential kernel panic when starting up from a NetInstall image. This fix is available when starting up from a NetInstall image created from the macOS 10.12.5 installer.

The software also includes several security updates. The iTunes 12.6.1 update is also available in the App Store. It contains performance improvements.

macOS 10.12.5 can be installed through the App Store.