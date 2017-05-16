Amazon's Echo speaker is $80 cheaper right now when you buy two

As a fan of smart home speakers, I can tell you that once you have one device, you start thinking about the best spot for a second one. Right now, Amazon and Best Buy are trying to help make that situation easier by offering a discounted two-pack of the Amazon Echo smart speaker. Both retailers are offering two Echo speakers for $80 off—or $280 total, instead of $360. (For Amazon, use coupon code ECHO2PACK at checkout.)

We haven't looked at the Echo since mid-2015. In the meantime Alexa, the Echo's smart home assistant, has added numerous third-party integrations ("skills"). These skills allow you to get the news and weather, order pizza or an Uber, or check your American Express balance. They also allow you to control your smart home devices through the Echo, including lighting systems, camera-enabled doorbells, and smart thermostats. Amazon has a list of all available Alexa skills on its website.

The speaker deal is Amazon's "other" big Echo deal right now. Earlier in May, Amazon introduced the Amazon Echo Show, a touchscreen Echo device that Amazon discounts by $100 when you buy two.

The Echo Show deal lasts until June 28, but Amazon hasn't put a specific expiration date on the Echo speaker deal.

