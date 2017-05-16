Report: Apple to release new laptops at WWDC 2017

Faced with pressure from Microsoft and declining iPad sales, Apple will announce updates to its MacBook laptops at the company's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Citing "people familiar with the matter," Apple will reveal three new laptops. A new MacBook Pro will sport Intel's Kaby Lake processor, an upgrade over the current Skylake-based models. Bloomberg says that the MacBook will also get a faster CPU, but doesn't specify what Intel part will be used. And perhaps to the surprise of Mac users, Apple may introduce a 13-inch MacBook Air with a faster processor. Bloomberg states that sales of the MacBook Air remain strong, despite the fact that Apple killed the 11-inch MacBook Air last October.

Bloomberg reports that the new laptops won't have any design changes; the updates are speed bumps. But the update is important to help reinforce the idea that Apple is committed to the Mac, even if Mac sales make up only 11 percent of the company's revenue. In April, Apple met with select members of the media to discuss the company's Mac commitment and a revamp of the Mac Pro.

WWDC tends to focus on Apple's operating systems. Expect to see major updates to iOS and macOS during the WWDC keynote on June 5. There's also been speculation that Apple could release a Siri Speaker to compete with the Amazon Echo and the Google Home.