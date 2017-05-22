9 augmented reality iPhone apps you should try

Ever wonder what it would feel like if Triceratops, Diplodocus, Spinosaurus, Allosaurus, Quetzalcoatlus, Compsognathus, Parasaurolophus, Stegosaurus, Velociraptor and Tyrannosaurus Rex still roamed the earth—or your living room? Dinosaurs Everywhere (free) puts these gigantic pre-historic beasts right next to you in real time and in life size, floating them around the room, walking on top of the TV, making fearsome dino noises, and even fighting each other on occasion (dinosaurs have feelings too, apparently).
Just hold your iOS device as if you were taking a photo, observe what’s happening in the room, and keep your ears open. There’s no need for any special equipment, but if you have a Google Cardboard headset, you can use it to get a different view. The app starts off with five dino species; a paid upgrade gets you five more. Tap the screen to learn fun facts about your dino friends.