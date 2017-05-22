9 augmented reality iPhone apps you should try

A new view of the world

Pokémon Go may be the popular face of augmented reality (AR) apps—upon its debut last July, the game became an instant international obsession—but it was hardly the first AR effort. Augmented reality, which has been around the edges of popular consciousness for many years, is all about what you see and how and under what circumstances you see it. Unlike virtual reality (VR) where you are literally transported into another world, AR is still the real world, with an extra added something.

AR iOS apps can use your camera and location data to capture or project virtual objects and information directly onto a smartphone or tablet display for entertainment, information, or even business uses. Of the many apps out there, here are nine of our current favorites, most of which are universal for iPhone and iPad.