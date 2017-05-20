Home Technology Industry SLIDESHOW The Week in Apple News and Rumors: OS updates, new laptops at WWDC, glucose monitoring on the Apple Watch, and more Apple headlines for the week ending May 19, 2017. By Macworld Staff, Editors, Macworld | May 20, 2017 3:00 AM PT Share All Slides SLIDEFEATURED PRODUCTS Apple headlines for the week ending May 19, 2017 From Macworld: From Macworld: From Macworld: From Macworld: From DigiTimes: From AppleInsider: From Music Business Worldwide: From TechCrunch: Share this Slideshow Direct link: Credit: Apple Apple headlines for the week ending May 19, 2017 As the June 5 WWDC keynote approaches, the rumors are spinning out like crazy. Check out the Apple-related headlines in this week’s slideshow. Just click on the Read More link to get more information. Credit: IDG From Macworld: Apple on released operating systems updates for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Macintosh. Before installing any of the updates, complete a backup of your devices, just in case you need to revert back if you find you have a problem with the updated software. Read More Credit: IDG From Macworld: A new MacBook Pro will sport Intel’s Kaby Lake processor, an upgrade over the current Skylake-based models. Bloomberg says that the MacBook will also get a faster CPU, but doesn’t specify what Intel part will be used. And perhaps to the surprise of Mac users, Apple may introduce a 13-inch MacBook Air with a faster processor. Read More Credit: IDG From Macworld: Apple is reportedly paying more than double to get 3D Touch on the iPhone 8. The price increase stems from the fact that implementing 3D Touch on an OLED display requires putting the sensors between a “glass sandwich.” Read More Credit: IDG From Macworld: If Apple is successful in creating this next-gen glucose monitor, it would transform the Apple Watch from a wearable accessory to a revolutionary health device. Read More Credit: IDG From DigiTimes: Digitimes Research’s figures also show that worldwide tablet shipments were around 8.74 million units in the first quarter and the release of the 10.5-inch iPad Pro should shore up the second quarter’s tablet shipments to 8.9 million units. Read More Credit: IDG From AppleInsider: In recognition of Global Accessibility Awareness Day, Apple CEO Tim Cook this week invited three accessibility advocates and bloggers to the company’s Cupertino, Calif., campus, for discussions on how Apple technology impacts their daily lives. Read MoreAlso:Apple Celebrates Global Accessibility Awareness Day With Stevie Wonder Concert (MacRumors) Credit: IDG From Music Business Worldwide: [Apple VP Jimmy] Iovine is particularly vexed that the music industry – while in a public war with YouTube over payouts – is allowing free music to count equally alongside paid-for music in its most venerated charts. Read More Credit: IDG From TechCrunch: The applications of the system are manifold: they can be used in international policing and crime solving, such as this work in trying to uncover human trafficking; in medical research; and to help organize and parse paleontological research. It also could be used to help train AI systems by creating more useful data feeds. Read More Next Up: Check out these related slideshows The Week in iOS Accessories and Cases: Pictar gives your... The Week in Mac Accessories: New cases offer protection for... The Week in iOS Apps: Injustice 2 brings home superhero... The Week in Apple News and Rumors: More iPhone 8 rumors,... The Week in iOS Accessories and Cases: Coach introduces new... Related Slideshows The Week in iOS Accessories and Cases: Pictar gives your phone a DSLR... The Week in Mac Accessories: New cases offer protection for your... The Week in iOS Apps: Injustice 2 brings home superhero mayhem The Week in Apple News and Rumors: More iPhone 8 rumors, free Smart... The Week in iOS Accessories and Cases: Coach introduces new Apple... The Week in iOS Apps: Rovio's Battle Bay features a new set of angry... You Might Like Email a friend To Use commas to separate multiple email addresses From Privacy Policy Thank you Your message has been sent. Sorry There was an error emailing this page.