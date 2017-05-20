SLIDESHOW

The Week in Apple News and Rumors: OS updates, new laptops at WWDC, glucose monitoring on the Apple Watch, and more

Apple headlines for the week ending May 19, 2017.

As the June 5 WWDC keynote approaches, the rumors are spinning out like crazy. Check out the Apple-related headlines in this week’s slideshow. Just click on the Read More link to get more information.

Apple releases iOS 10.3.2, watchOS 3.2.2, tvOS 10.2.1, and macOS 10.12.5
Apple on released operating systems updates for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Macintosh. Before installing any of the updates, complete a backup of your devices, just in case you need to revert back if you find you have a problem with the updated software. Read More

Apple to release new laptops at WWDC 2017
A new MacBook Pro will sport Intel’s Kaby Lake processor, an upgrade over the current Skylake-based models. Bloomberg says that the MacBook will also get a faster CPU, but doesn’t specify what Intel part will be used. And perhaps to the surprise of Mac users, Apple may introduce a 13-inch MacBook Air with a faster processor. Read More

iPhone 8 rumors: Apple paying more than double to add 3D Touch to OLED display
Apple is reportedly paying more than double to get 3D Touch on the iPhone 8. The price increase stems from the fact that implementing 3D Touch on an OLED display requires putting the sensors between a “glass sandwich.” Read More

Tim Cook is testing a new Apple Watch device that monitors his blood sugar levels
If Apple is successful in creating this next-gen glucose monitor, it would transform the Apple Watch from a wearable accessory to a revolutionary health device. Read More

Apple to ship 5-6 million 10.5-inch iPad Pro tablets in 2017, say Taiwan makers
Digitimes Research’s figures also show that worldwide tablet shipments were around 8.74 million units in the first quarter and the release of the 10.5-inch iPad Pro should shore up the second quarter’s tablet shipments to 8.9 million units. Read More

Apple’s Tim Cook talks tech with accessibility advocates for Global Accessibility Awareness Day
In recognition of Global Accessibility Awareness Day, Apple CEO Tim Cook this week invited three accessibility advocates and bloggers to the company’s Cupertino, Calif., campus, for discussions on how Apple technology impacts their daily lives. Read More

Also:
Apple Celebrates Global Accessibility Awareness Day With Stevie Wonder Concert (MacRumors)

‘Musicians Taught Me Everything. Without Them, I’m Working On The Docks.’
[Apple VP Jimmy] Iovine is particularly vexed that the music industry – while in a public war with YouTube over payouts – is allowing free music to count equally alongside paid-for music in its most venerated charts. Read More

Apple acquires AI company Lattice Data, a specialist in unstructured ‘dark data’, for $200M
The applications of the system are manifold: they can be used in international policing and crime solving, such as this work in trying to uncover human trafficking; in medical research; and to help organize and parse paleontological research. It also could be used to help train AI systems by creating more useful data feeds. Read More

