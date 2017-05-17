Podcast 559: Siri gets company

Apple invests $200 million into Corning for advanced glass manufacture in the U.S., WannaCrypt hit Windows users (but also could affect Macs with Boot Camp or virtual machines), and Siri gets crowded by Alexa and Google Assistant. Susie and Glenn talk that plus research showing an Apple Watch can detect irregular heartbeats 97 percent as well as dedicated medical equipment.

