53% off Linksys Cable Modem for Comcast, Eliminate Rental Fees - Deal Alert

cable modem
Credit: Amazon

The Linksys DPC3008 Cable Modem delivers high-speed broadband connectivity to your home and office with download speeds up to 340 Mbps and upload speeds up to 120 Mbps. The Gigabit Ethernet port provides high-speed network performance, while DOCSIS 3.0 support ensures you can connect directly to your existing cable broadband service. Comcast-certified, the DPC3008's simple setup allows you to get connected quickly and easily. It also allows you to stop paying monthly modem-rental fees. If you have broadband internet from Comcast or similar providers, you're probably paying a monthly fee to rent the cable modem, so do the math and you may find this one pays for itself in short time. The Linksys modem typically lists for $42.92, but with this deal you get it for 53% off, or just $19.99. See this deal on Amazon.

  • Linksys Advanced DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem for Comcast, Connector, F-type female 75 ohm Cable (DPC3008)

    $19.99 MSRP $42.92
    View
    on Amazon
