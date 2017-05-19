Tim Cook is testing a new Apple Watch device that monitors his blood sugar monitor

Tim Cook is not only acting CEO at Apple, but he’s also one of its beta testers.

This week, CNBC reported that Cook has been testing a new device that monitors his blood sugar levels. This glucose monitor is a prototype attached to Cook’s Apple Watch that can track how food consumption and exercise affects the CEO’s blood sugar levels.

Back in February, Cook told students at the University of Glasgow that he had been continuously wearing a glucose monitor, but did not confirm it whether it was an Apple prototype.

“It’s mentally anguishing to stick yourself many times a day to check your blood sugar,” Cook said. “There is lots of hope out there that if someone has constant knowledge of what they’re eating, they can instantly know what causes the response... and that they can adjust well before they become diabetic.”

Apple has been very interested in developing what it calls the “holy grail” in diabetes: non-invasive, continuous glucose monitoring. Last month, it was reported that Apple has had a team of biomedical engineers working on this very project for five years. If successful, these sensors would be able to monitor blood sugar levels without breaking the skin.

According to CNBC, Apple is currently conducting feasibility trials in clinics near Cupertino. And the company has also reportedly been in conversations with consultants to figure out “regulatory pathways.”

Why this matters: If Apple is successful in creating this next-gen glucose monitor, it would transform the Apple Watch from a wearable accessory to a revolutionary health device. Even though the Watch can now monitor your heart rate and track your activity, it’s obvious Apple wants to add more significant health applications.