SwarmBox

Here’s an accessory designed pretty much for business events: You plug SwarmBox into a projector, then let meeting attendees log in via their iPhone or iPad. After that, use the device to get instant feedback from attendees in the form of polling, opinion surveys or even quizzes, with results instantly available. Other features include a “picture wall” to allow the display of idea sketches, and a live blog to allow participants to comment on or ask questions of the presenter. Contact SwarmWorks to get a quote on the system price.