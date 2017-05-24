Why Google Assistant for iPhone can’t replace Siri just yet

“Hey Siri, should I switch to Google Assistant?” That’s the question many of us iPhone users had to ask ourselves last week after Google brought its Assistant to the iOS App Store.

For this week episode of The iPhone Show, I put Google Assistant to the test. Watch the video above to see how the Assistant handled my queries, from giving me directions to work and showing photos of my cat to playing my favorite playlist and finding the cheapest flights to Palm Springs in October.

When it came to complicated web searches like the one above, the Assistant really impressed me. But overall, I was disappointed with the lack of integration with third-party services like OpenTable, Uber, and Shazam.

Plus, iPhone users can’t activate Google Assistant hands-free, like we can with “Hey Siri.”So, even if I were to replace every Apple app on my iPhone for its Google counterpart, I don’t see myself replacing Siri just yet.

What do you think? Should Siri be worried? Or is Google Assistant not integral enough to be the exclusive assistant for iPhone users?Let us know by commenting on Macworld’s Facebook page and Twitter feed.

