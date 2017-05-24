video

Why Google Assistant for iPhone can’t replace Siri just yet

Sorry, Google Assistant: Here's why Siri is still the best voice assistant for iOS users.

Mobile
Is Google Assistant better than Siri? | The iPhone Show
More for you to like:
v1.00 00 43 13.still002
Can the iPhone make better AR than Facebook and Snapchat? | The iPhone Show Can the iPhone make better AR than...
Is Snapchat building the iPhone killer? Is Snapchat building the iPhone... (2:33)
Does Apple need to reinvent the iPhone? Does Apple need to reinvent the...
Should Apple replace old iPhone batteries? Should Apple replace old iPhone... (2:41)
What are the best gifts for iPhone lovers? What are the best gifts for iPhone... (2:21)
Did Pokemon Go bring AR to the iPhone? Did Pokemon Go bring AR to the... (2:30)
Google has launched its powerful Assistant for iOS, but it turns out that Siri is just as good – if not better – for iPhone users.
Is Google Assistant better than Siri? | The iPhone Show
More like this

“Hey Siri, should I switch to Google Assistant?” That’s the question many of us iPhone users had to ask ourselves last week after Google brought its Assistant to the iOS App Store.

For this week episode of The iPhone Show, I put Google Assistant to the test. Watch the video above to see how the Assistant handled my queries, from giving me directions to work and showing photos of my cat to playing my favorite playlist and finding the cheapest flights to Palm Springs in October.

When it came to complicated web searches like the one above, the Assistant really impressed me. But overall, I was disappointed with the lack of integration with third-party services like OpenTable, Uber, and Shazam.

Plus, iPhone users can’t activate Google Assistant hands-free, like we can with “Hey Siri.”So, even if I were to replace every Apple app on my iPhone for its Google counterpart, I don’t see myself replacing Siri just yet.

What do you think? Should Siri be worried? Or is Google Assistant not integral enough to be the exclusive assistant for iPhone users?Let us know by commenting on Macworld’s Facebook page and Twitter feed.

Previously on The iPhone Show: Why iPhone users don’t need Amazon’s new Echo Show

To comment on this article and other Macworld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:

Oscar Raymundo is a staff writer covering iOS and the host of 'The iPhone Show.'

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon