Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

38% off Inateck USB 3.0 to IDE/SATA Hard Drive Adapter - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

sata usb
Credit: Amazon

This USB 3.0 adapter from Inateck can interface with up to three drives simultaneously. It is compatible with 2.5"/3.5" IDE/SATA hard drives and 5.25" IDE/SATA CD/DVD drives, and features a one-touch backup function. Use it to read an old internal drive from a crashed computer, or to use an internal drive similar to an external backup drive. You might find a lot of uses for this one. The typical list price of $47.99 has been reduced on Amazon 38% right now to $29.99. See this deal on Amazon.

This story, "38% off Inateck USB 3.0 to IDE/SATA Hard Drive Adapter - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other Macworld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
At a Glance

  • Inateck USB 3.0 to IDE/SATA Converter Hard Drive Adapter

    $29.99 MSRP $47.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon