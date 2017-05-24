Siri vs. Google Assistant: Which is better for iPhone users?

Battle of the AI bots

Siri or Google Assistant? Well, that depends on how you plan to use your iPhone's voice assistant.

While Google has made great strides in artificial intelligence, Siri has the perks of being seamlessly integrated into iOS, like waking her up by long-pressing the Home button or hands-free by calling out "Hey Siri."

We tested Google Assistant and Siri by asking them to tap into third-party services and to conduct some complex web searches. Here's where each voice assistant excelled.