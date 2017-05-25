Here's how to watch the WWDC 2017 live-stream on June 5

WWDC 2017 will be televised... or, live-streamed to be more exact.

Apple has confirmed that you will be able to live-stream the keynote for the Worldwide Developers Conference. Apple’s first event of the year is scheduled to kick off with a keynote on Monday, June 5 at 10 a.m. PT.

This year’s WWDC is being held June 5-9 at the McEnery Convention Center in downtown San Jose, California. In addition to the keynote, Apple has previously uploaded videos of several conference sessions so you can watch them online.

Here’s how: Bookmark this page on Apple.com and you’ll be all set. There’s even a link that will download a calendar invite so you can be reminded when it’s time to tune in.

Watching the stream on a Mac requires OS X 10.8.5 or later and Safari 6.0.5 or later. PC users can join the fun via Microsoft Edge on Windows 10. To watch the stream on an iOS device, you’ll need Safari in iOS 7 or later.

You can also stream it over a second- or third-generation Apple TV with software version 6.2 or later, or the new fourth-generation Apple TV that runs tvOS.

Apple is expected to release new software updates for all its major platforms: iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. In addition, there’s been some speculation surrounding the launch of new MacBooks, as well as a 10.5-inch iPad Pro. Plus, possibly an all-new “Siri Speaker” that would compete against Amazon Echo and Google Home.

Check out our WWDC 2017 wishlists 🙏