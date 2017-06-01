Macworld’s June Digital Edition: Take Better iPhone Videos

Every day, Macworld brings you the essential daily news and other info about all things Apple. But staying on top of that torrent of information can be a constant challenge. One solution: the Macworld magazine.

In the June issue

Take better iPhone videos with 6 apps and accessories the Pros recommends. Plus, see 8 ways the iPhone 8 could beat the Samsung Galaxy S8.

Also in this month’s issue:

• MacUser: Apple’s confusing method of device authorization and association

• MacUser Reviews: PDFpen 9 and PDFpenPro 9: Editing apps get solid enhancements over previous versions

• iOS Central: How to use Clips

• iOS Central Reviews: Peri Duo: Bulky iPhone battery case with speakers doesn't quite go to 11

• Working Mac: Keep your iCloud password safe

• Play List: Turn your Mac into a DVR for

• Mac 911: Why read/write permissions go awry with macOS File Sharing

Take note

