Home iOS SLIDESHOW The Week in iOS Apps: Share and compare music with MusiCloud Pro, Synchronicity By Joel Mathis, Macworld | May 29, 2017 5:00 AM PT Share All Slides SLIDEFEATURED PRODUCTS Tuneful offerings MusiCloud Pro Synchronicity Clean Master Empower Fidget Spinner Game Toy Natural Atlas Pokemon: Magikarp Jump Prizmo Go Others of note Share this Slideshow Direct link: Credit: Rob Schultz/Macworld Tuneful offerings This week's roundup features two new apps to help you manage your music collections, plus offerings to help you maintain your iPhone, navigate the outdoors, and play Pokemon. See larger image Credit: MusiCloud MusiCloud Pro If you’re still collecting music the new-old fashioned way—your own files, instead of streaming—MusiCloud Pro ($3, iPhone and iPad) is around to help you keep things organized: This app helps you manage and listen to music you store in your own cloud services; it lets you manage your collection via Dropbox or One Drive. See larger image Credit: Synchronicity Synchronicity Synchronicity (free, iPhone and iMessage) bills itself as “the first iOS app that makes it easy to compare Apple Music libraries with your friends, over iMessage or WiFi.” Your “Synchronicity Index” tells you how much music you have in common, and lets you easily access links to download, purchase or play music not already in your library. See larger image Credit: Clean Master Clean Master Clean Master (free, iPhone and iPad) is designed to help you clean up storage on your iOS device. It can identify duplicate photos to delete, find “useless videos” that won’t ever see the light of day again, and lets you bulk delete both. It also features network speed tests, a battery health monitor, and tool to track your data usage. See larger image Credit: Empower Empower Empower (free, iPhone) is the latest in a long line of financial-management apps: It lets you see your account balances, set a monthly spending limit, get alerts for credit card charges, and “autosave” extra money without overdrawing your account. See larger image Credit: Fidget Spinner Fidget Spinner Game Toy Honestly, we hadn’t heard of “fidget spinners” until last week. Now it’s all we hear about. Fidget Spinner Game Toy (free, iPhone and iPad) is the iOS version of the phenomenon, naturally. See larger image Credit: Natural Atlas Natural Atlas Natural Atlas ($6, iPhone) is a GPS for when you go off the beaten path, helping you navigate outdoor hiking and biking trips and track your whereabouts topographically. It also aids in the taking of geotagged photos, and has a ton of other features. See larger image Credit: Pokemon Pokemon: Magikarp Jump Pokemon: Magikarp Jump (free, in-app purchases, iPhone and iPad) is a game all about “the weakest Pokemon” — your job is to feed and train the Magikarp so it becomes something more than the weak, useless thing it is into the Charles Atlas of Pokemon. See larger image Credit: Prizmo Go Prizmo Go Prizmo Go (free, in-app purchases, iPhone and iPad) lets you cut and paste real-world text using your device’s camera: Just shooting, then you can highlight it, copy it, or tap to call phone numbers, send email, or open an address in Apple Maps. See larger image Credit: Betterment Others of note Clash of the Clans has updated with a brand-new clash … Betterment (pictured) is an “online financial advisor” that just launched Version 7.0 with a redesigned look. ... Zombie Gunship Survival features zombies, gunships, and survival. Next Up: Check out these related slideshows The Week in iOS Accessories and Cases: Casio unveils... Siri vs. Google Assistant: Which is better for iPhone users? The Week in iOS Apps: Google Assistant debuts on iPhone The Week in Apple News and Rumors: OS updates, new laptops... The Week in iOS Accessories and Cases: Pictar gives your... 23% off iRobot Roomba 650 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner - Deal Alert Get 63% off This 76-in-1 Precision Tool Set For Smartphones, Laptops and... Amazon's 2-For-1 Dash Button Deal Actually Nets You Two Free Dash Buttons -... Related Slideshows The Week in iOS Accessories and Cases: Casio unveils luxurious... Siri vs. Google Assistant: Which is better for iPhone users? The Week in iOS Apps: Google Assistant debuts on iPhone The Week in Apple News and Rumors: OS updates, new laptops at WWDC,... The Week in iOS Accessories and Cases: Pictar gives your phone a DSLR... The Week in iOS Apps: Injustice 2 brings home superhero mayhem You Might Like Email a friend To Use commas to separate multiple email addresses From Privacy Policy Thank you Your message has been sent. Sorry There was an error emailing this page.