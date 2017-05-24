Podcast 560: By the non-pricking of my thumbs

Could a non-invasive wearable blood-glucose monitor that links to an Apple Watch help change people’s lives and lead to better avoidance of diabetes onset? Roman and Glenn discuss this, along with the potential of new laptops at WWDC, Today at Apple, and the odd introduction of an Android switcher campaign when new phones are just a few months away.

