Amazon is offering two free months of Music Unlimited to new subscribers

All the various music streaming services desperately try to differentiate themselves with personalization features and the occasional exclusive. If you ask me, however, they're all pretty much the same with similar catalogs. For those who disagree, right now is a great time to see how the other half lives. Amazon is currently offering two free months of Amazon Music Unlimited for new users.

To get this deal, you have to sign-up using Amazon's promotional web page. Once you arrive on the page, click Enter Your Code. In the pop-up window that appears, enter the code MOREMUSIC, then click Apply.

After that's done, follow the link in step two on the page to sign-up for the service with your Amazon account. Amazon Music Unlimited offers a free 30-day trial to all new users, but the promotional rigmarole automatically gives you a $10 credit towards a second month's subscription. Once the third month hits you'll be charged $10 a month for the service, or $8 if you're an Amazon Prime member.

Amazon Music Unlimited is not the same as Prime Music, which is a free service for Prime members. The basic difference is that unlimited has more tracks--"tens of millions" compared to just two million in Prime Music. Amazon's music services also have Alexa integration allowing you to play songs on an Echo device or find a song based on its lyrics.

Amazon's $10 credit offer lasts until the end of the month.

